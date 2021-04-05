Wednesday, April 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

North-east professor calls for ‘radical’ rethink of Aberdeen city centre

by Jamie Hall
April 5, 2021, 1:47 pm Updated: April 5, 2021, 5:40 pm
© SuppliedAerial photo showing Aberdeen city centre
Aerial photo showing Aberdeen city centre

A north-east professor has called for a “radical” revamp of Aberdeen’s city centre following the news the region’s last department store is to close.

Last month John Lewis announced it plans to shut its branch on George Street – the only remaining department store in the north of Scotland.

In subsequent days a campaign was launched to convince the retail giant to rethink.

