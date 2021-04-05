North-east professor calls for ‘radical’ rethink of Aberdeen city centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A north-east professor has called for a “radical” revamp of Aberdeen’s city centre following the news the region’s last department store is to close.

Last month John Lewis announced it plans to shut its branch on George Street – the only remaining department store in the north of Scotland.

In subsequent days a campaign was launched to convince the retail giant to rethink.