Main roads in Aberdeen to be gritted tonight as more snow is forecast and weather warning remains in place

The north-east’s weather woes will continue tonight, as more snow is forecast for the region.

Aberdeen City Council has announced that their gritters will be out and about treating the main roads from 7pm.

This is due to the road surface temperatures plunging to lows of -2.9c overnight.

High winds and snow are to continue overnight, with motorists being urged to take care if they need to travel during the night due to the bad weather.

Road surface temperatures are due to be a chilly from -2.9C to -1C overnight so we are gritting the primary routes (the main roads) from about 7pm. The high winds and snow are to continue overnight so please take care. ❄️ 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/GCNPFSXtEh — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) April 5, 2021

Commuters are also facing transport trouble today as train services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh have been delayed or cancelled due to a tree blocking the railway line between Montrose and Aberdeen.

👷🪚 This is the culprit causing disruption between Montrose and Aberdeen this afternoon. @NetworkRailSCOT's team are on-site with chainsaws and tree cutting equipment. 🚌Ticket acceptance is now in place to help keep you moving: https://t.co/J1m2DnhAEG https://t.co/SFrR2zpgKK pic.twitter.com/XtmXIur5EW — ScotRail (@ScotRail) April 5, 2021

Temperatures across the north and north-east are expected to drop throughout the day, with snow forecast until 6pm.

The Met Office extended a yellow snow warning until 10am tomorrow.

Cold and fast northernly gusts of winds mean that it will feel freezing outside, with the temperature feeling like -4c in Aberdeen and as low as -8c on Shetland.

#Temperatures have been dropping from the north today, and in the gusty northerly #wind it will feel around freezing in some southern areas, and more like -8 degrees in Shetland! #brrr pic.twitter.com/VSVLjpl3Pn — Met Office (@metoffice) April 5, 2021

Treacherous road conditions have already led to a number of crashes this morning.

The A9 was closed for just over an hour after a Tesco lorry jacknifed.

The A98 between Buckie and Fochabers was also shut this morning for a short period due to a crash between a car and a lorry.

And a police car crashed off-road on the A947 due to icy road conditions.

Fallen trees have also been reported across Aberdeen.

Westburn Road and Mid Anguston Road in Petercukter have both been affected by fallen timber.