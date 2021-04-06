Balnagask House: Care home rated ‘weak’ by inspectors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inspectors have criticised an Aberdeen care home after staff were unable to tell them who was in charge.

Balnagask House has been given a “weak” rating for its level of care and support amid the pandemic by the Care Inspectorate.

The Torry facility was visited on March 23, with bosses given just 10 days by the regulator to make the necessary changes.

On the day of the unannounced inspection, representatives of the Care Inspectorate said there were “not enough” staff on duty at Balnagask House.

Because of this, workers were having to move between “cohorted areas” designed to keep groups separate, therefore increasing the risks of any Covid cross-infection in the home.

In their report afterwards, inspectors said: “There was not enough time to complete care tasks for people and to also spend time supporting them towards their outcomes, for example with activities or sitting and chatting.

“It is vital for good and safe care that staffing numbers meet the required amount, especially in the area of direct care.”

Additionally, the inspectors “found it difficult” to know who was in charge of the 30-bed facility during the visit, with one worker mentioning that a series of recent changes had taken placed.

Concerns were also raised regarding “several instances of poor practice” relating to infection control – some of which had been identified in recent audits but not remedied.

However staff were praised for keeping the home clean and tidy, and offering residents a choice of meals and snacks throughout the day.

Bon Accord Care, which operates Balnagask House, was approached for comment.