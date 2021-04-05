Taxi hit by falling tree as high winds bring disruption to Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A taxi on an Aberdeen street was hit by a tree that was blown over in high winds earlier today.

The vehicle, part of the fleet operated by Rainbow City Taxis, was damaged as it waited at traffic lights on Westburn Road.

A man with a chainsaw was seen cutting back the tree to make it easier to remove, while the police also attended the incident.

Mid Anguston Road in Peterculter has also been affected by falling timber after today’s rough weather, and chimney pots were blown over on Rosemount Place – not far from Westburn Road.

A number of roads in the vicinity of the chimney stack incident were closed as fire crews assessed whether the building was safe, before being reopened later this afternoon.

And there were delays on the regions rail network this afternoon after a tree came down on the line between Laurenkirk and Montrose.