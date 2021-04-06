Wednesday, April 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Sinking Aberdeen flats will finally be torn down as council awards contract worth more than £400,000

by Daniel Boal
April 6, 2021, 3:52 pm Updated: April 6, 2021, 5:06 pm
© EVENING EXPRESSErroll Street, Aberdeen, in 2019.
Erroll Street, Aberdeen, in 2019.

Homes found to be sinking into the ground in Aberdeen will finally be demolished, with the council now issuing a contract worth more than £400,000 for the work.

Plans to tear down city centre flats on both Erroll Street and Erroll Place have long been in the works, but now the scheme has taken a significant step forwards.

Having been awarded the near £416,000 contract, Falkirk-based Central Demolition Ltd will tear down 52 flats affected by subsidence.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe

More from the Press and Journal