Sinking Aberdeen flats will finally be torn down as council awards contract worth more than £400,000

Homes found to be sinking into the ground in Aberdeen will finally be demolished, with the council now issuing a contract worth more than £400,000 for the work.
Plans to tear down city centre flats on both Erroll Street and Erroll Place have long been in the works, but now the scheme has taken a significant step forwards.
Having been awarded the near £416,000 contract, Falkirk-based Central Demolition Ltd will tear down 52 flats affected by subsidence.
