Public asked to look in sheds and garages as week-long search for missing Aberdeen man continues

Police have asked the public to check their sheds and garages as they continue to search for a 63-year-old man who went missing from Aberdeen a week ago.

Officers believe Bob (Robert) Tytler, who was last seen in the city’s Hardgate area on March 30, may have travelled to Edinburgh.

He has been known to sleep rough, and there are concerns that he may not have been prepared to deal with the recent cold weather and snow.

Bob is around 5ft 7in tall, white and slim with long grey hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black waist-length cagoule, green T-shirt, black jeans and black trainers.

Inspector Graeme Moir said: “Bob has been missing for a week now and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“He is known to travel throughout the Grampian area, sometimes further afield, often sleeping rough. We believe he may have travelled to the Edinburgh area in the last week using public transport.

“The particularly cold weather is a concern and Bob may not be equipped to deal with the snow.

“I am asking members of the public to check any outbuildings such as sheds or garages they have in case he may have sought shelter from the weather.

“We have a number of officers dedicated to tracing Bob and to ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone who may be able to provide information to the police, or who believes they may have seen Bob, is asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 0812 of March 31.