Activities and attractions in the north and north-east of Scotland to look forward to in next round of lockdown easing

Following last week’s easing of the covid restrictions, Scots can now look forward to the next round of measures being lifted on 26 April.

Museums, gyms and non-essential retail are among some of the businesses that will be allowed to reopen later this month.

Here we’ve rounded up a selection of what people in the north and north-east can return to very soon.

All libraries, museums and galleries

Aberdeen Art Gallery

Recently reopened in November last year following a massive refurbishment project, visitors can look forward to returning once again to the Aberdeen Art Gallery.

What they say: “From Brueghel to Borland, Landseer to Lambie and from Guthrie to Gibb, Aberdeen Art Gallery’s collection spans over 700 years and includes a staggering range of works by artists, designers and makers.

“For over 130 years we have been acquiring the best and most interesting contemporary artworks.”

Jacobite Steam Train

The much loved Jacobite Steam Train, also known as the Harry Potter train, will be welcoming passengers back on board as well later this month.

Although it will be a revised season, customers can look forward to the world famous journey between Fort William and Mallaig.

What they say: “The Scottish government have now announced the date of 26th April when restrictions will be relaxed sufficiently to enable the Jacobite to start its 2021 season, we are in the process of contacting guests who are due to travel before that date.

“The Jacobite will operate morning and afternoon services.”

Culloden Battlefield

The site of Britain’s last civil war, Culloden Battlefield, will reopen slightly later on the 30 April, according to the National Trust for Scotland.

Visitors can walk along the battle lines and see the graves of the soldiers beside the memorial cairn in the centre of the battlefield.

Flags represent the front lines of both armies and show the vast scale of the battle, whilst in the centre clan markers indicate the graves of the fallen.

What they say: “In line with Scottish Government restrictions, our visitor centre and toilet facilities will reopen on 30 April – please book your tickets in advance.”

Gyms and outdoor centres

Nevis Range Mountain Experience

The world class mountain resort, Nevis Range, is reopening it’s bike trails on 28 April, but “early bird” tickets will be on sale up until the 26 April.

What they say: “Nevis Range is opening on the 28th of April seven days a week!

“We are delighted to be opening for the first time in 2021 at the end of this month! Our bike track team have been working hard to ensure the tracks are in prime condition for opening.”

“Our Early Bird Mountain Bike Season Passes are on sale now, with prices available until the 26th of April!”

Lochalsh Leisure Centre

The hugely popular leisure centre, in Kyle of Lochalsh, announced it will be reopening it’s swimming pool and gym later this month, in-line with government guidance.

What they said: “We’re pleased to announce the Leisure Centre will reopen for individual exercise on Monday 26th April, with the online booking system available from Tuesday 20th April to make bookings for swimming, gym sessions and weights room.

“When we reopen on the 26th April the Centre will operate exactly as it did prior to the Christmas lockdown closure with all activities requiring to be pre-booked and socially distanced.”

Bannatyne Health Club in Aberdeen

Meanwhile, Bannatyne Health Club will also welcome back members on 26 April following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

The company has undertaken an extensive risk assessment to make changes to its working practices.

What they say: “The long wait to open our doors to our members is nearly over !

“Following the Scottish First Minister’s announcement, we’re excited and hopeful to reopen all clubs in Scotland in late April.”