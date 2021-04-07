Thursday, April 8th 2021 Show Links
Aberdeen student found guilty of raping woman he dragged off street

by Ben Hendry
April 7, 2021, 5:27 pm Updated: April 7, 2021, 8:14 pm
Police sealed off Raeburn Place as they investigated the incident

An Aberdeen student has been found guilty of snatching a woman from the street and subjecting her to a terrifying rape ordeal.

Callum Duncan, 23, seized the woman and forced her into flats before dragging her by the hair upstairs to a communal landing where he carried out a degrading sex attack.

Duncan’s victim had been on a night out in the city, where she previously lived, and was returning to the flat of a friend in the early hours of the morning when he struck.

