Police officers attacked by dogs during Covid house party raid

by Danny McKay
April 7, 2021, 5:29 pm Updated: April 7, 2021, 6:27 pm
© DCT MediaThe incident happened at an address on Sluie Drive, Dyce.
Three police officers required hospital treatment after being attacked by dogs while carrying out a Covid house party raid.

Officers swooped on a property on Sluie Drive in Dyce on Saturday evening in response to a report of a gathering in breach of Covid regulations.

But three officers had to be taken to hospital after being attacked by two dogs at the scene.

