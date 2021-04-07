Police officers attacked by dogs during Covid house party raid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three police officers required hospital treatment after being attacked by dogs while carrying out a Covid house party raid.

Officers swooped on a property on Sluie Drive in Dyce on Saturday evening in response to a report of a gathering in breach of Covid regulations.

But three officers had to be taken to hospital after being attacked by two dogs at the scene.