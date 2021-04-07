Thursday, April 8th 2021 Show Links
News

Seal spotted sunbathing near Bridge of Dee in Aberdeen

by Kieran Beattie
April 7, 2021, 6:07 pm Updated: April 7, 2021, 7:38 pm
© DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

A seal has taken full advantage of recent changes to the “stay at home” message by making a trip from the sea to Riverside Drive in Aberdeen.

Picture by Paul Glendell 07/04/2021

The animal was spotted  on the grass near the Bridge of Dee on Wednesday afternoon, and attracted plenty of onlookers keen to snap photographs of it lounging in the sunshine.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal