Seal spotted sunbathing near Bridge of Dee in Aberdeen

A seal has taken full advantage of recent changes to the “stay at home” message by making a trip from the sea to Riverside Drive in Aberdeen.
The animal was spotted on the grass near the Bridge of Dee on Wednesday afternoon, and attracted plenty of onlookers keen to snap photographs of it lounging in the sunshine.
