North-east pervert snared by undercover cop posing as child online

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A pervert has been handed a supervision order after sending vile sexual messages to an undercover cop posing online as a 13-year-old girl.

Andrew Thomson told the officer he believed was a child that he’d be in “trouble” if anyone found out.

The 60-year-old also told the “girl” he hoped her mother didn’t know she chatted to “older guys”.

Thomson, of Adamson Drive, Laurencekirk, previously