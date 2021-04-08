Thursday, April 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

North-east pervert snared by undercover cop posing as child online

by Danny McKay
April 8, 2021, 2:30 pm Updated: April 8, 2021, 2:33 pm
© DCT MediaThomson sent sexual messages to a cop posing as a 13-year-old girl.
A pervert has been handed a supervision order after sending vile sexual messages to an undercover cop posing online as a 13-year-old girl.

Andrew Thomson told the officer he believed was a child that he’d be in “trouble” if anyone found out.

The 60-year-old also told the “girl” he hoped her mother didn’t know she chatted to “older guys”.

Thomson, of Adamson Drive, Laurencekirk, previously

