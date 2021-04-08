Aberdeen man missing for more than a week traced safe and well

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Aberdeen man who was last seen more than a week ago has been traced by police.

Robert (Bob) Tytler was reported missing on March 30, with searches conducted by officers.

Now, they have confirmed that the 63-year-old has been traced “safe and well”.

Police thanked the public for helping to share their appeals for help.