Ambitious plans have been revealed for a permanent, continental-style indoor market in Aberdeen .
Aberdeen Multicultural Centre (AMC) is sounding out support and talks are understood to be at a very early stage with the owners of two, as yet unnamed, city centre locations.
Each, it’s understood, would be capable of eventually accommodating 100 businesses and producers for a “modest” rent.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe