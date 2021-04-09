Saturday, April 10th 2021 Show Links
Plans revealed for ‘spectacular’ new indoor food market in Aberdeen

by Alastair Gossip
April 9, 2021, 7:00 am Updated: April 9, 2021, 2:02 pm
© DCT MediaAhashan Habib, manager of Aberdeen Multicultural Centre, in George Street - where traders were recently shaken by the news John Lewis would close
Ahashan Habib, manager of Aberdeen Multicultural Centre, in George Street - where traders were recently shaken by the news John Lewis would close.

Ambitious plans have been revealed for a permanent, continental-style indoor market in Aberdeen .

Aberdeen Multicultural Centre (AMC) is sounding out support and talks are understood to be at a very early stage with the owners of two, as yet unnamed, city centre locations.

Each, it’s understood, would be capable of eventually accommodating 100 businesses and producers for a “modest” rent.

