Police have confirmed a man has died following an incident at an Aberdeen high-rise

A man is confirmed to have died following an incident at an Aberdeen high-rise earlier today.
Police made their way to the scene at Aulton Court in the Seaton area of the city after being made aware of the body.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of the body of a man found at Aulton Court in Aberdeen shortly after 5.10pm on Thursday, 8 April, 2021.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are at an early stage.”
It is understood that the buildings exterior had to be cordoned off with a number of police vehicles present around the perimeter.
