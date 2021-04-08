More than 100 homes affected by power cut in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 100 properties in central Aberdeen have been affected by a power cut.

Engineers from SSEN were called to the outage, which initially affected approximately 1,200 properties, at around 7.47pm, and restored power to a majority of those affected within 20 minutes.

The issue is currently centred on the Queen’s Lane North and Queen’s Lane South areas of the city centre.

The engineers are working on the cause of the fault at the moment, and are aiming to restore supplies to the remaining properties by 10.30pm.

A spokeswoman for SSEN said: “We’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience as our engineers work to safely restore power supplies as quickly as possible.”