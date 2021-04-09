Aberdeen Science Centre announces reopening date

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A top north-east visitor attraction is preparing to welcome guests once more following a major £6 million revamp.

Aberdeen Science Centre (ASC) unveiled its new look facility, at the Tramsheds on Constitution Street, in November.

Over two years of construction, it installed a new mezzanine floor – to almost double the exhibition space on offer – and set up dozens of interactive exhibits.

But just seven weeks later, the country entered another nationwide lockdown and ASC was forced to close its doors once more.

Bosses have now announced a new reopening date of Wednesday, April 28, with staff working hard in preparation.

The centre covers a range of science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) topics over six zones: energy, space, life sciences, make it, test it and under-six.

Included in these is “one-of-a-kind immersive experience” The Opito Theatre Of Energy, and humanoid acting robot RoboThespian.

Guests can ask the droid questions about Stem, watching him impersonate popular figures and try programming his speech and actions.

Chief executive Bryan Snelling said: “Our re-opening last year was a huge success, with many of our weekend tickets selling out online weeks ahead of the booking date.

“With Covid guidelines in mind and to ensure our visitors are not left disappointed at the door, we created an online booking system last year which we will continue to use to monitor capacity.

“We encourage all visitors to use our system and plan their visit in advance, so you don’t miss out on the date you wish to attend.

“Not only is Aberdeen Science Centre a fun and interactive way for individuals to learn more about Stem, but it’s an exciting day out for the whole family to enjoy.

“On behalf of myself and the whole team at ASC, we cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the centre.”

In line with government guidelines, the centre has advised it will be operating at a lower capacity.

It said this will help to keep the public safe and ensure social distancing, with staff members on hand to answer questions and sanitise exhibits.

From April 28, the centre will be open 10am-5pm Wednesday to Sunday, with visitors asked to pre-book tickets for a three-hour slot in advance.