Saturday, April 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Prince Philip in pictures: The Duke of Edinburgh and his visits to the north and north-east

by David Walker
April 9, 2021, 1:57 pm Updated: April 9, 2021, 2:39 pm
© PRESS AND JOURNALPost Thumbnail

Prince Philip was a keen visitor of the north-east, with the Royal Family often attending the Braemar Highland Games and Gathering.

The Braemar Gathering 2014 ;<br />Which was attended by The Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Charles the Duke of Rothesay.<br />Picture by KAMI THOMSON 06-09-14

Balmoral Castle was a holiday home for them, and the family spent summer breaks there.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth often visited Crathie Kirk when they were at Balmoral and it was a regular place of worship for them.

The Queen and Prince Philip wave to the crowds before attending a service at Crathie Church.

A military man, he was also invited to attend a number of events in the north and north-east, including the closure of RAF Kinloss and the refurbishment of Fort George, near Inverness.

Disbandment of 42 (Reserve), CCXX and 201 Squadron at RAF Kinloss. HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, inspects the parade escorted by parade commander, Wing Commander Steve Walsh, left.<br />Picture by Gordon Lennox 26/05/2011.

Prince Philip and the Queen opened the new Aberdeen university library in 2012, and he often visited Gordonstoun, the alma mater of his son Prince Charles.

The Queen and Prince Philip in Aberdeen officially opening the University of Aberdeen’s new library. 24-09-2012

He was also a patient at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in 2012 where he received treatment for a bladder infection.

The Duke of Edinburgh spent five nights after taking ill while at Balmoral.

When he left the hospital, he made sure to meet and thank staff members there.

Prince Philip thanks hospital staff as he leaves Aberdeen Royal Informary at 11am. August 2012

We have compiled a selection of photographs spanning his visits.

If you have any memories from meeting Prince Philip or photographs of him, get in touch with us here.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© SYSTEM
© Cpl Smith
© Sandy McCook
© SYSTEM
© SWNS.com
© Stuart Maxwell / HEMEDIA
© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© Kenny Elrick/NORTHSCOT
© Kenny Elrick/NORTHSCOT
© Unknown
© SYSTEM
© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© SWNS.com
© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© Nick Anderson
© Raymond Besant