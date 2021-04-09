Prince Philip in pictures: The Duke of Edinburgh and his visits to the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Prince Philip was a keen visitor of the north-east, with the Royal Family often attending the Braemar Highland Games and Gathering.

Balmoral Castle was a holiday home for them, and the family spent summer breaks there.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth often visited Crathie Kirk when they were at Balmoral and it was a regular place of worship for them.

A military man, he was also invited to attend a number of events in the north and north-east, including the closure of RAF Kinloss and the refurbishment of Fort George, near Inverness.

Prince Philip and the Queen opened the new Aberdeen university library in 2012, and he often visited Gordonstoun, the alma mater of his son Prince Charles.

He was also a patient at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in 2012 where he received treatment for a bladder infection.

The Duke of Edinburgh spent five nights after taking ill while at Balmoral.

When he left the hospital, he made sure to meet and thank staff members there.

We have compiled a selection of photographs spanning his visits.

If you have any memories from meeting Prince Philip or photographs of him, get in touch with us here.