REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Death recorded in Aberdeen as Covid cases in north and north-east rise by 36

An Aberdeen resident is among the six Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Thirty-six new positive Covid-19 cases have been registered in the north and north-east across the same timeframe, with a total of 285 recorded across Scotland.

1,853,471 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 285 to 221,431 Sadly 6 more patients who tested positive have died (7,626 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/yjV8caRmCG — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 9, 2021

Regional Breakdown

Of the 36 new cases across the north and north-east, 34 have been recorded in Grampian.

Fourteen of the cases have been identified in Moray, with a further 11 in Aberdeen City. Nine new cases have also been confirmed in Aberdeenshire.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,590 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, Covid cases have risen by just two in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 5,029.

None of the island health boards have recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles remaining on 71, 232 and 294 cases respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 285 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 221,431 with the new cases representing 1.6% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,626, as six new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 168 people are currently in Scottish hospitals** receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 20 of those in intensive care**.

The Scottish Government has said that data for NHS Lanarkshire’s hospital and intensive care numbers has been delayed, therefore yesterday’s figures have been used, meaning the numbers may not be entirely accurate.

Hospital admissions by the measurement are down by six in the past day, with one less person in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,853,471 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,632,040 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,625,577 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 542,812 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.