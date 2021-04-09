Saturday, April 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Aberdeen homes hit with second power cut in a day – here are the postcodes with no electricity

by Annie Butterworth
April 9, 2021, 2:52 pm Updated: April 9, 2021, 4:31 pm
A number of properties in Aberdeen have been left without electricity due to a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in 86 AB10 and AB15 postcode areas at 2.11pm and that it was aiming to restore power by 5.30pm.

Here are all of the postcodes affected:

AB10 6UX
AB10 6XA
AB10 6XB
AB10 6XH
AB15 4BD
AB15 4BF
AB15 4BU
 AB15 4EY
 AB15 4EZ
 AB15 4NS
 AB15 4NX
 AB15 4PA
 AB15 4PB
 AB15 4PU
 AB15 4ST
 AB15 4TX
 AB15 4UA
 AB15 4UB
 AB15 4UE
 AB15 4UF
 AB15 4UL
 AB15 4UN
 AB15 4UU
 AB15 4UW
 AB15 4UY
 AB15 4UZ
 AB15 4WB
 AB15 4YE
 AB15 4YL
 AB15 4YP
 AB15 4YQ
 AB15 4YS
 AB15 4YT
 AB15 4YU
 AB15 4YW
 AB15 4YY
 AB15 4ZN
 AB15 4ZR
 AB15 4ZX
 AB15 4ZZ
 AB15 5YL
 AB15 7XR
 AB15 7XY
 AB15 7YA
 AB15 7YT
 AB15 7YY
 AB15 7YZ
 AB23 8AQ

A spokesman for Scottish and Southern Energy Network: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘HB4621’.”

A spokeswoman added: “Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is working to restore power to 133 customers affected by a fault on the network.

“Initially, 1,233 customers were affected by the outage at 2:11pm today, but engineers were able to quickly restore power to the majority of customers.

“While investigations into the power cut are ongoing, engineers are working to safely restore supplies to the remaining 133 customers by 5:30pm today and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

 