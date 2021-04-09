Aberdeen homes hit with second power cut in a day – here are the postcodes with no electricity

A number of properties in Aberdeen have been left without electricity due to a power cut.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in 86 AB10 and AB15 postcode areas at 2.11pm and that it was aiming to restore power by 5.30pm.
Here are all of the postcodes affected:
A spokesman for Scottish and Southern Energy Network: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.
“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.
“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘HB4621’.”
A spokeswoman added: “Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is working to restore power to 133 customers affected by a fault on the network.
“Initially, 1,233 customers were affected by the outage at 2:11pm today, but engineers were able to quickly restore power to the majority of customers.
“While investigations into the power cut are ongoing, engineers are working to safely restore supplies to the remaining 133 customers by 5:30pm today and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
