Aberdeen homes hit with second power cut in a day – here are the postcodes with no electricity

A number of properties in Aberdeen have been left without electricity due to a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in 86 AB10 and AB15 postcode areas at 2.11pm and that it was aiming to restore power by 5.30pm.

Here are all of the postcodes affected:

AB10 6UX

AB10 6XA

AB10 6XB

AB10 6XH

AB15 4BD

AB15 4BF

AB15 4BU

AB15 4EY

AB15 4EZ

AB15 4NS

AB15 4NX

AB15 4PA

AB15 4PB

AB15 4PU

AB15 4ST

AB15 4TX

AB15 4UA

AB15 4UB

AB15 4UE

AB15 4UF

AB15 4UL

AB15 4UN

AB15 4UU

AB15 4UW

AB15 4UY

AB15 4UZ

AB15 4WB

AB15 4YE

AB15 4YL

AB15 4YP

AB15 4YQ

AB15 4YS

AB15 4YT

AB15 4YU

AB15 4YW

AB15 4YY

AB15 4ZN

AB15 4ZR

AB15 4ZX

AB15 4ZZ

AB15 5YL

AB15 7XR

AB15 7XY

AB15 7YA

AB15 7YT

AB15 7YY

AB15 7YZ

AB23 8AQ

A spokesman for Scottish and Southern Energy Network: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘HB4621’.”

A spokeswoman added: “Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is working to restore power to 133 customers affected by a fault on the network.

“Initially, 1,233 customers were affected by the outage at 2:11pm today, but engineers were able to quickly restore power to the majority of customers.

“While investigations into the power cut are ongoing, engineers are working to safely restore supplies to the remaining 133 customers by 5:30pm today and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”