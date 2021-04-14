Laid-off oil worker uses his new business to help young people in Aberdeen back into employment

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fledgling Aberdeen firm borne out of the pandemic is offering a way into work for the city’s young people.

Oil and gas worker Marko Steiger was made redundant back in May 2020 but has since used his engineering talents to build a hand sanitiser firm from the ground up.

It has swiftly become a local success story and Mr Steiger is now in a position to give others the chance at a fresh career with his firm.

Palm Safe hopes to hire 20 new members of staff through the UK Government’s kickstart scheme.

Mr Steiger said: “I am delighted that, having gone through the pain of being out of work, Palm Safe is already in the position to hire staff and expand our business.”

One of thousands to be cut from the oil industry in response to a downturn earlier last year and the on-going pandemic, he knows first-hand that the job market can be a hostile one.

Turning a setback into a business, he initially started experimenting in his kitchen, taking inspiration from his girlfriend.

An NHS worker, he said she had complained that her hands were suffering as a result of regular sanitiser use.

After tinkering and using different chemicals he created a new, less harsh product.

It now evaporates at a similar rate thanks to its use of Isopropyl, instead of Ethanol, and destroys bacterial and viral cells by the same mechanism, meaning the new product should be far kinder to the skin.

Since then, with the help of a friend, Palm Safe has set up a website enabling the fledgling firm to sell thousands of units in the past few months as well as donating to many other causes.

Demand for the sanitiser means the business has already outgrown its current premises in Aberdeen, with clients like Urban Outfitters keen to stock the product.

Palm Safe has already taken on five new staff members and the plan is to add 15 more by the year’s end to keep up with its growth.

Mr Steiger said: “We will be hiring via the government-backed Kickstart scheme with a view to helping young people, who are currently unemployed, get a start on the career ladder.”

The £2 billion scheme launched back in September of last year and is intended to help thousands of young people into work.

Anyone aged 16-24 who is currently claiming Universal Credit is eligible to apply for the government-subsidised roles.

Mr Steiger said: “In total we will be hiring for 20 positions before the end of the year.

“Five new employees have already been recruited under the scheme.

“It is fantastic to be able to give something back in the form of new job opportunities for local young people, after receiving so much support from local customers and businesses in Aberdeen.”

The new roles will involve bottling of the products as well as sales and marketing.

Applications for the posts should be made through the Job Centre.

Palm Safe recently partnered with Aberdeen mental health support organisation, Man Chat, to create a special sanitiser for men.

The special bottles include suicide prevention messaging and a helpline number for anyone suffering from mental health issues.