NHS Grampian remind north-east residents that vaccine appointment will be sent out to them following England booking chaos

by David Walker
April 13, 2021, 11:51 am
NHS Grampian has reminded north-east residents that they will be contacted when it is time for their vaccination- and not the other way around.

Their warning came after England’s vaccine programme descended into chaos this morning following the launch of a booking system for over-45s.

The NHS England website crashed moments after it opened and slots were made available.

Users were met with the message: “The NHS website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We are working to resolve these issues. Thank you for your patience.”

Shortly after the vaccine booking site was hit by technical issues, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted that the problem had been “fixed”.

Now, NHS Grampian has reminded patients that appointments for Covid vaccines will be provided directly to each eligible individual.

The over-45s are next in line to get the jab, with the health board sending letters out to those who are eligible.

Currently, they are working through the latest category, those over 50, unpaid carers and those with underlying health conditions.

Covid vaccinations are currently taking place at the PandJ Live

If you have yet to receive an appointment and fall within that category, then complete the form on NHS Inform without delay.

When completed, and if you have still not heard anything back, you should phone the appropriate booking team:

  • Aberdeenshire 0330 128 9919
  • Aberdeen 0800 030 4713
  • Moray 0345 337 9899