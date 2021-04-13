NHS Grampian remind north-east residents that vaccine appointment will be sent out to them following England booking chaos

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Grampian has reminded north-east residents that they will be contacted when it is time for their vaccination- and not the other way around.

Their warning came after England’s vaccine programme descended into chaos this morning following the launch of a booking system for over-45s.

If you're aged 45 and over, or in an eligible group, and you've not had your free #NHSCOVIDVaccine — visit https://t.co/roEUCuZBh1 to find out how to book. pic.twitter.com/iYyJw4BT16 — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) April 13, 2021

The NHS England website crashed moments after it opened and slots were made available.

Users were met with the message: “The NHS website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We are working to resolve these issues. Thank you for your patience.”

Shortly after the vaccine booking site was hit by technical issues, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted that the problem had been “fixed”.

Fixed. — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) April 13, 2021

Now, NHS Grampian has reminded patients that appointments for Covid vaccines will be provided directly to each eligible individual.

The over-45s are next in line to get the jab, with the health board sending letters out to those who are eligible.

Currently, they are working through the latest category, those over 50, unpaid carers and those with underlying health conditions.

If you have yet to receive an appointment and fall within that category, then complete the form on NHS Inform without delay.

When completed, and if you have still not heard anything back, you should phone the appropriate booking team: