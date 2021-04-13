REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Two north-east residents among three Covid-19 deaths recorded in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two north-east residents are among the three Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

The figures show that an Aberdeen City and an Aberdeenshire resident have sadly died since contracting the virus.

The other death in Scotland has been recorded in North Lanarkshire.

Twenty new positive Covid-19 cases have been registered in the north and north-east across the same timeframe, with a total of 221 recorded across Scotland.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 20 new cases across the north and north-east, 17 have been recorded in Grampian.

Seven of the new cases have been identified in Aberdeen City, with a further six in Moray. Four new cases have also been confirmed in Aberdeenshire.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,666 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, just one new Covid-19 case has been identified the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 5,051.

Two new cases have been recorded in Shetland, where 235 have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

No new cases have been recorded in either Orkney or the Western Isles, with their cumulative totals remaining on 71 and 294 respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 221 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 222,382 with the new cases representing 1.6% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,633, as three new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 133 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 20 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 21 in the past day, with one less person in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,864,747 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,642,365 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,682,706 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 605,126 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.

The Scottish Government has warned, however, that data gathered from GP facilities on Sunday has not yet been added to the vaccination figures.