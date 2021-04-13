Airline passengers can reschedule flights to watch Prince Philip’s funeral

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Airline passengers booked to travel on Saturday are being allowed to reschedule their journey – so they can watch Prince Philip‘s funeral.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s televised funeral will take place at 3pm.

And Glasgow-based airline Loganair is offering customers free booking changes to allow them to watch.

Those taking up the flexibility will be able to shift their flight by three days either side.

A number of events, including Aberdeen‘s Scottish Cup tie with Livingston and the Scottish Grand National, have been rearranged or rescheduled due to the funeral.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “We have historically done this for major national events, and anyone who wishes to watch and pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh should not be faced with a ticket change fee purely for wanting to do so.”

Loganair, which has a base in Aberdeen, is now the country’s largest regional airline.