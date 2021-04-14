REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Covid cases rise by 278 in Scotland with 32 in north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid-19 cases in the north and north-east have risen by 32 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Across the same timeframe, case numbers in Scotland have also risen by 278, with three deaths recorded.

Figures published earlier today also show that the number of people who have died in Scotland with Covid-19 listed on their death certificate has now exceeded the 10,000 mark at 10,031.

Death total exceeds 10,000

Data produced by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows 34 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between April 5 and 11, down four on the previous week.

It brings the total number of fatalities up to Sunday to 10,031.

Of the deaths recorded this week, 26 happened in hospital, five in care homes and three at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Monthly analysis from the NRS suggests March 2021 was the first month since October 2020 where Covid-19 was not the top cause of death, but the fifth.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 32 new cases across the north and north-east in the past day, 23 have been recorded in Grampian.

Ten of the new cases have been identified in Aberdeen City, with a further eight in Moray. Five new cases have also been confirmed in Aberdeenshire.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,689 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, nine new Covid-19 case has been identified the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 5,060.

No new cases have been recorded in any of the island health boards, with Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles totals remaining on 71, 235 and 294 respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 278 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 222,660 with the new cases representing 1.3% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,636, as three new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 119 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 20 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 14 in the past day, with the same number of people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,868,938 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,646,278 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,694,971 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 634,422 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.

Today’s update includes backdated data from April 11, with 886 registered from that date along with 5,700 from the days prior.