Poet laureate Simon Armitage to visit Aberdeen for special virtual reading

The UK’s poet laureate will perform a live-streamed reading from an Aberdeen library.

Simon Armitage will take part in the event at Aberdeen Central Library later this month.

It forms part of his 10-year Laureate’s Library Tour which involves giving readings from libraries across the country from big cities to more rural locations.

Libraries are an ‘invaluable’ asset for communities

He said: “My experience of reading and writing began in the village library where I grew up, then in the nearby town library, then in libraries at various places of study and teaching. For many people they are an invaluable aspect of everyday life, giving access not just to books but to services, learning, conversation and creative thinking. I want to pay my respects to these unique institutions.

“It would have been easy to stream these events from my office or garden shed, but at a time when libraries have been out of bounds during lockdown, reading from inside their physical structures feels like an act of solidarity – with books, with poetry and with communities.

“Aberdeen is the furthest journey for me this year, and it’s a trip that I’m especially looking forward to.”

Mr Armitage was appointed as poet laureate in 2019 following the resignation of Carol Ann Duffy.

His numerous accolades include an Ivor Novello Award for songwriting in the Bafta-winning film ‘Feltham Sings’ and the 2018 Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry.

The A-B Libraries Tour comes to Aberdeen on Tuesday April 27 and will be live-streamed from 7.30pm–8.30pm.

Free event will feature north-east poet

He will be joined by guest poet Mag Dixon, a three-times Foyle Young Poet winner from Cruden Bay.

The city’s culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton said: “It’s absolutely wonderful to be able to welcome the poet laureate, Simon Armitage, to Aberdeen and write another chapter in our iconic Central Library’s history.

“While lockdown, unfortunately, means Simon will not have a live audience, we are still thrilled that he is still committed to appearing at the library, restrictions permitting, and thanks to our ongoing creative use of technology we are still able to share his, and our guest poet’s, readings with an online audience.”

The reading is a free, ticketed event that will be live-streamed via CrowdCast.

It is recommended for adults and teenagers and tickets can be booked here.