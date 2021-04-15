Something went wrong - please try again later.

Walkers eager to get back to Scotland’s mountains and beauty spots after months of Covid restrictions have been urged to keep a “plan B” in mind to prevent overcrowding problems at popular areas.

With rules preventing people travelling across council boundary areas relaxing from tomorrow, many outdoors enthusiasts will be heading to the hills to make up for lost time this weekend.

And although mountaineering organisations, local authorities and the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) are eager to welcome back visitors to some of Scotland’s most scenic spots of natural beauty, caution has been advised.

© Sandy McCook/DCT

Last year, overcrowding from too many cars arriving caused major issues at destinations like Loch Morlich, Loch Muick and the Linn of Dee – where vehicles were left in passing places and on verges, limiting access for emergency vehicles.

As a result, some new approaches have been put in place, like temporary traffic measures when required at the Linn of Dee and at Loch Muick to stop them becoming dangerously busy.

Grant Moir, chief executive of the CNPA, has urged visitors to enjoy themselves, but have backup plans in place if areas are crowded.

He said: “I am sure many people will be looking forward to getting out into the Scottish countryside after a long winter.

“We want visitors to be able to come and enjoy the park in a responsible way, whilst respecting the communities who live and work here.

“The most important message we want to share ahead of this weekend is – please plan ahead.

“We are all familiar with social distancing guidelines now but when visiting a location we are asking visitors to plan their day, behave responsibly and be prepared to adapt those plans – if they arrive somewhere and it is busy, have a ‘plan B’ ready, there is no shortage of spectacular places to spend the day in the national park.”

Al Smith, the CNPA’s outdoor learning and engagement manager, said: “Ranger services across the park are in place to welcome people back to the national park.

“Their key role is to be there to offer a warm welcome to visitors to the Cairngorms National Park, and ensure people have all the necessary information to have an enjoyable and safe time.”

Stuart Younie, the chief executive officer of Mountaineering Scotland, urged those taking to the hills to ease themselves back into it, and stay safe.

He said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the travel restrictions will ease earlier than anticipated, and people will be able to get back to the hills.

“A lot of people have been missing them really badly during this second lockdown, which is in fact a third lockdown for some areas, particularly those in cities like Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh who have not had the same flexibility as those from rural areas.

“There’s been a lot of work going on nationally across a number of different agencies to be better prepared this year than perhaps we were last year, as there’s no question there’s going to be a lot of people keen to get out and enjoy Scotland’s wonderful outdoors.

“People badly need it. But with that comes some challenges.

“Our advice would be to plan ahead if you are looking to go to a popular place, and be aware they might be very busy, and maybe look at some alternatives and use this additional freedom that we’ve got to travel farther and discover somewhere new.

“Be prepared as you always would when heading to the hills, particularly higher ones, as it’s still winter at the top of a lot of taller mountains.

“Rather than heading for Munros, if you’re a keen walker, perhaps head for the lower hills like Corbetts or Grahams that can still provide a fantastic day out, and help you get your fitness back if you’ve not been in the hills for a while.

“It’s important people don’t stretch themselves too much, so keep safe, and most importantly, have a great time.”