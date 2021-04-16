Prince Philip’s Funeral: Aberdeen to join cities across the UK in feathered flyby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Racing pigeons will take to the skies for an aerial tribute in Aberdeen to honor the Duke of Edinburgh.

Taking flight from Seaton Park at noon on Saturday, 10 pigeons will be released to commemorate each decade of Prince Philip’s life.

Around 65 other cities and towns will simultaneously set off their own flying tribute.

Orchestrated by the Royal Pigeon Racing Association (RPRA), the release of the birds pays homage to the Royal Family traditionally keeping pigeons of their own.

With well-established Royal Lofts at Sandringham, both the Duke and the Queen are understood to have visited the birds regularly.

During both the First and Second World Wars, carrier pigeons from the lofts at Sandringham played a vital role in transporting messages.

Scott Robertson, co-president of Aberdeen Central Pigeon racing club, who will be liberating the birds said: “Think a lot of the clubs’ members see this as a way to give back, the Royal Family have always been patrons of pigeon racing, it is good to pay our respects.”