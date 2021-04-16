Coronavirus: Stay local message ends as Scotland opens for travel between council areas once more

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Estranged friends and family members from across Scotland can begin reuniting with the relaxation of a number of key coronavirus restrictions.

As of today, people are now able to leave their council area for socialising, recreation or exercise.

Measures were put in place across mainland Scotland on Boxing Day, prohibiting anyone from crossing local authority boundaries without a valid exemption – with police given the power to issue £60 fines to rule-breakers.

These restrictions will still apply to any travel between the mainland and Orkney, Shetland and Western isles.

Meet and greet

Additionally today, the limit on the number of people who can meet at any one time has been eased.

In recent months, the maximum outdoor gathering was six people from two separate households.

This has been extended to six people from six separate households, but indoor meetings are still banned.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the changes on Tuesday, saying she was “extremely confident” the country can continue moving down restriction levels as planned.

As travel opens up once more within Scotland, Highland agencies yesterday issued a reminder that many facilities still remain closed until April 26.

Visitor facilities for overnight stays and many other amenities do not reopen until the end of month.

And that has prompted public bodies to urge people to follow government advice and respect the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

This of particular importance at this time, with the fire service highlighting a very high risk of wildfires, with a warning in place until Saturday.

Bill Lobban, Highland Council convener, said: “It is important you plan ahead before making any journeys from this Friday.

“We look forward to welcoming tourists and visitors back to the Highlands from April 26.

“However, before then, overnight stays away from home are not permitted and the usual tourist facilities are not open.

“We all have an important role to play in slowing the spread of coronavirus and, as we begin to emerge from lockdown, we must not become complacent.”

The fire service has urged people in rural environments to exercise caution.

Area Commander Bruce Farquharson said: “We are asking the public to think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”

Busy roads and beauty spots

Police in the north, meanwhile, are urging anyone thinking of travelling to ensure they leave no trace of their visit.

Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said: “We are going to see increased traffic on our roads and if you are visiting beauty spots then I would urge you to please do so safely and respectfully – leaving no trace of your visit.

“Please also park responsibly to allow emergency access.

“I would also remind people that under the new restrictions, gatherings are limited to six people from six households meeting outdoors only.”

The next major change is scheduled for April 26 when cafes, restaurants and beer gardens will open, alongside shops, gyms, libraries and museums.

Hospitality will need to close their doors at 8pm indoors and 10pm outdoors, with alcohol only allowed to be served outside.

Travel will also be allowed on this date to other parts of Britain, with reviews planned on journeys to Northern Ireland and the Republic.

And from May 17, pubs will be allowed to open indoors until 10.30pm and contact sports, cinemas, and some small scale events can take place.

Up to four people from two households will also be able to meet up indoors from that date.