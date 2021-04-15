REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Covid cases rise by 237 in Scotland with 30 in north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid-19 cases in the north and north-east have risen by 30 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Across the same timeframe, case numbers in Scotland have also risen by 237, with new one death recorded.

1,872,312 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 237 to 222,897 Sadly 1 more patient who tested positive has died (7,637 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/FvFUQVKGQw — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 15, 2021

Regional Breakdown

Of the 30 new cases across the north and north-east in the past day, 18 have been recorded in Grampian.

Eleven of the new cases have been identified in Aberdeen City, with a further two in Moray. Five new cases have also been confirmed in Aberdeenshire.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,707 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently six people in hospital in Grampian with the virus, up one from yesterday.

In Highland, 12 new Covid-19 cases have been identified the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 5,072.

No new cases have been recorded in any of the island health boards, with Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles totals remaining on 71, 235 and 294 respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 237 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 222,897 with the new cases representing 1.2% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,637, as one new death was recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 115 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 16 of those in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,872,312 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,649,415 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,708,691 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 661,975 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.