‘Very, very dangerous’: Coffee chain slammed as anniversary offer causes massive queues

A major coffee chain has been urged to tackle traffic problems following queuing at its Aberdeen drive-thrus.

Costa is offering drinks for 50p this week to celebrate its 50th anniversary, with the deal ending today.

However, branches in the city have been extremely busy as a result, with long queues developing.

Bridge of Don councillor John Reynolds said drivers waiting in the queue for their discounted coffees had led to huge tailbacks on Denmore Road and Ellon Road.

He said other businesses at Bridge of Don Retail Park were losing custom as a result of queues at the coffee chain, while other road users were facing delays.

Mr Reynolds said there had also been a number of near-misses involving cars leaving the queues nearly being hit by fast-moving vehicles.

The veteran councillor said Costa should have known to draft in more staff and employ a marshal.

“There are so many people queuing for the drive-thru at Costa that they are blocking access to the rest of the retail park,” he said.

“Cars are backed up onto the dual carriageway and also along Denmore Road.

“Nobody can get to the other businesses. Those retailers are losing out and my constituents are losing out.

“It is also very, very dangerous. People are pulling out of the queue into the outside lane where cars are travelling at 60 or 70mph.

“The council have been in contact with them and have had absolutely nothing back.

“People need to get the message that they can’t queue like this and block roads.

“Costa should have more staff in to deal with it, and they should have a marshal for things like this.

“They should be doing more to stop this happening.”

Large queues were also reported at the coffee chain’s Abbotswell Road branch.

Costa’s website advertises the 50p deal by saying customers can “download our app and join the celebration”.

It adds: “To celebrate 50 years of Costa Coffee we’re treating you to any hot drink for only 50p. Simply visit a Costa store between 13 – 15 April, order any handcrafted hot drink, then tap the app at the till to get your favourites for 50p.”

A Costa Coffee spokesman said: “We are aware of an increase in traffic in the area near our Bridge of Don Retail Park Drive-Thru store, which is currently operating as takeaway only in line with Government guidelines. We are closely monitoring the situation and are working to introduce additional measures to support the management of traffic entering the retail park.”