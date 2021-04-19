Aberdeen Shore Porters Society workers accused of making nearly £600,000 ‘improper cash payments’

One of the north-east’s oldest transport firms has been rocked over allegations committee members were misdirecting hundreds of thousands of pounds of benevolent fund cash into their own pockets.
Five members of Aberdeen Shore Porters Society, which has been based at the city’s harbour since 1498, are accused of siphoning-off nearly £600,000 of funds intended for the organisation’s members – with each pocketing more than £100,000.
