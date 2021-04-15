Missing mother and son could be in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Dorset are appealing for information to locate a missing mother and son who they believe could be in Aberdeen.

Malgorzata Jarecka was reported missing around 6.45pm on Wednesday after she was not at her home as expected, with concerns raised for her welfare.

Police have said that the 32-year-old is believed to have been near to Bournemouth train station with her one-year-old son at around 9.30am on Tuesday 13 April 2021.

Officers also believe they may have travelled to Aberdeen.

#LatestNews – Officers are appealing for help from the public to locate Malgorzata Jarecka, 32, who has gone missing from Bournemouth with her young son. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police quoting incident number 14:692. Read more: https://t.co/OYmu2Of1Oh pic.twitter.com/ZcBmatJBt0 — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) April 15, 2021

Ms Jarecka is described as white, between five foot and five feet two inches tall and of slim build.

She has long black hair that is slightly wavy and a scar on her forehead and sometimes wears glasses.

Detective Chief Inspector Jez Noyce, of Dorset Police, said: “Malgorzata has missed a number of planned appointments, which is out of character for her so we are really keen to find her and her son to make sure that they are safe and well.

“We are carrying out a number of inquiries to try and locate them, but these have so far proved unsuccessful.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Malgorzata, or a woman matching the description given, with a young child to please contact Dorset Police.”

DCI Noyce has also appealed to Ms Jarecka to get in touch.

He added: “Finally, if you see this appeal Malgorzata – please make contact with us as we just want to ensure that you are all right.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk via email at: 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or on 101.