Family top of the agenda: Skye man says he is excited to visit family in north-east as restrictions begin to ease

A Skye man has spoken of his excitement that travel restrictions have now eased as he will be allowed to visit family on the opposite side of the country.

John Donald McSorley, who resides in Portree, said visiting his family in Aberdeen is top of his agenda.

Mr McSorley, a fourth-year engineering student at Glasgow Caledonian University, plans to visit his brother in the north-east, and his niece and nephew, the former of whom he has only met twice.

Restrictions and lockdowns have halted visits

The 27-year-old said: “Next week I plan to head through to Aberdeen to visit my brother and my niece who is one.

“I have only met Lexi twice because of restrictions and lockdowns so I am pretty excited about that.

“The easing of the travel restrictions came as a bit of a surprise and a bit sudden. We were not able to bring our plans forward as quickly.

“Once we are there I am sure we can fit in a beer or two and we might even take the kids to the beach and perhaps even go swimming.

“It’s been a long time waiting and it is a big round trip but it is absolutely worth it to get to see some of the family again.”

The changes

The relaxation of restrictions now permits travel to other local authorities for socialising, recreation and exercise, allowing families separated by county borders to now meet again.

In another change, up to six people from six households will now also be allowed to meet up outdoors. Under 12s don’t count towards the number of people meeting or households.