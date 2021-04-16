Police in the north-east to carry out road patrols amid lockdown easing this weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As lockdown eases this weekend police are to step up traffic patrols over concerns of an increase of people on the road.

Officers from the road policing unit in the north-east said they will be carrying out motorcycle patrols following the relaxation of some restrictions around travel from Friday.

People will now be able to move between council areas for the first time since Christmas.

The new measures also mean people can now travel freely around Scotland to see friends and family, recreation and exercise. Previously, it was only for essential purposes.

In another change, up to six people from six households will now also be allowed to meet up outdoors.

Traffic increase warning

Sergeant Craig McNeill, from the road policing unit, urged people to follow the guidelines and people to “park responsibly”.

He said: “We are going to see increased traffic on our roads and if you are visiting beauty spots then I would urge you to please do so safely and respectfully – leaving no trace of your visit. Please also park responsibly to allow emergency access.

“I would also remind people that under the new restrictions, gatherings are limited to six people from six households meeting outdoors only.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, but we will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers as a last resort.

“We are also aware it is the first time that many motorcyclists will have taken to the road this year.”

He added: “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and I would ask all motorcyclists to ensure they have suitable safety equipment and urge all riders to not only travel within the posted speed limits but also at the appropriate speed for the road conditions and their capabilities.

“These patrols will allow officers to engage not only with motorcyclists but other road users, giving us the opportunity to provide advice and education and to share our experience on how we can all make our roads safer.”