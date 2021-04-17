TIMELAPSE: Watch as huge sand art tribute to Duke of Edinburgh is drawn on Aberdeen beach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A mammoth piece of sand art has been drawn on Aberdeen beach to mark the day of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

The battleship design – paying homage to Prince Philip’s career in the Royal Navy – was created by carer Dougie Bogie.

Bogie, who is based in Torry, has created more than 100 artworks with the sand on Aberdeen beach – including a memorable giant poppy to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day last year.

Today’s tribute, drawn using a garden rake, represented HMS Magpie, a ship the Duke served on as a young man.

The artwork came together as the Royal Family gathered in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the funeral of Prince Philip.

The ceremony this afternoon ended with the Queen’s husband of 73 years being interred in the chapel’s Royal Vault.

A minute’s silence was observed around the country at 3pm, ahead of the start of the funeral.