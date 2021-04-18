Investigation launched after traffic cone thrown at ScotRail train

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A train between Aberdeen to Montrose was taken out of service after a traffic cone was thrown from a bridge.

British Transport Police (BTP) said they are investigating the incident which took place yesterday and left a window shattered on the ScotRail train.

A statement from BTP said: “Luckily, no one was injured, but this reckless action could have seriously injured or killed the driver and risked the lives of everyone on board.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.