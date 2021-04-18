Police presence on Aberdeen road after report of woman assaulted

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Officers are currently on the scene after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Aberdeen.

Two police vans and three cars could be seen parked near Abbotswell Road this morning.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8am, officers were called to a report of a woman assaulted in Abbotswell Road, Aberdeen.

“Officers are currently at the scene.”

A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.