In Pictures: How the north and north-east made the most of eased travel restrictions

by Ana Da Silva
April 18, 2021, 2:59 pm
© Supplied by DCT PhotographersPost Thumbnail

People across the north and north-east marked the first weekend of freedom by stretching their legs at some of the most iconic beauty spots.

As of Friday, restrictions surrounding travel were eased, allowing people to move between council areas for the first time since Christmas.

Many took advantage of the unexpected, but welcomed, acceleration to Scotland’s route out of lockdown.

