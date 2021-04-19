Aberdeen shopper told to head to England in search of Debenhams refund claims ‘outrageous’ rule is discriminating against Scots

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen shopper waiting to return clothing to Debenhams has been told she must travel more than 300 miles south to England if she wants her refund.

Like many others UK-wide, Angie Steel has some unwanted Christmas gifts still lying unopened in the cupboard.

But unlike Debenhams customers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland she and other Scots are struggling to return items to the department store chain.