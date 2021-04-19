Tuesday, April 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Aberdeen shopper told to head to England in search of Debenhams refund claims ‘outrageous’ rule is discriminating against Scots

by Kathryn Wylie
April 19, 2021, 7:00 pm Updated: April 19, 2021, 7:34 pm
© DCT MediaAngie Steel of Peterculter, who has been told by Debenhams that the only way she can get the money back for the two shirts given as a Christmas present is to return them to England in person as no Scottish shops will be reopening Picture by Paul Glendell 19/04 /2021
Angie Steel of Peterculter, who has been told by Debenhams that the only way she can get the money back for the two shirts given as a Christmas present is to return them to England in person as no Scottish shops will be reopening Picture by Paul Glendell 19/04 /2021

An Aberdeen shopper waiting to return clothing to Debenhams has been told she must travel more than 300 miles south to England if she wants her refund.

Like many others UK-wide, Angie Steel has some unwanted Christmas gifts still lying unopened in the cupboard.

But unlike Debenhams customers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland she and other Scots are struggling to return items to the department store chain.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe