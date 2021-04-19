Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car on Aberdeen road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash with a car on a road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Scotstown Road, on the B997 between Bridge of Don and the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, at around 4.50pm.

Both police and ambulance were in attendance, and the road was closed for around an hour before being reopened at 5.55pm.

The motorcyclist involved was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, while the driver of the car was uninjured.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4.50pm this afternoon following reports of a two-vehicle road crash between a car and a motorbike between Bridge of Don and the Aberdeen bypass on the B997.

“The road was cleared by 5.55pm.”