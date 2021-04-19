Tuesday, April 20th 2021 Show Links
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car on Aberdeen road

by Craig Munro
April 19, 2021, 5:31 pm Updated: April 19, 2021, 7:40 pm
The B997 has been closed by police in both directions.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash with a car on a road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Scotstown Road, on the B997 between Bridge of Don and the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, at around 4.50pm.

Both police and ambulance were in attendance, and the road was closed for around an hour before being reopened at 5.55pm.

The motorcyclist involved was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, while the driver of the car was uninjured.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4.50pm this afternoon following reports of a two-vehicle road crash between a car and a motorbike between Bridge of Don and the Aberdeen bypass on the B997.

“The road was cleared by 5.55pm.”