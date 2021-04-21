Oxfam stores in the north and north-east of Scotland appeal for volunteers ahead of reopening

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Oxfam stores in the north and north-east of Scotland are appealing for volunteers ahead of re-opening on Monday 26 April.

Stores are braced for a significant number of donations due to lockdown clear-outs and unwanted Christmas gifts.

Oxfam is appealing for more volunteers to help deal with the anticipated surge in donations. The charity is experiencing a shortage of volunteers in their 41 Scottish stores due to shielding.

Volunteers are asked to dedicate as little as a few hours per week. Responsibilities range from arranging window displays to serving customers or sorting through donations.

There are three Oxfam stores in Aberdeen, one in Inverness and one in Elgin. All are set to re-open with the easing of Covid restrictions on Monday 26 April. Each store relies on a team of around 30 volunteers.

Tom Richardson, Interim Head of Retail at Oxfam, said: “The money raised by the dedicated staff and volunteers in Oxfam’s Scottish shops helps fight poverty and injustice around the world; providing people with lifesaving essentials like clean water and soap as well as the hope of a better future.

“We know from the last lockdown that people will have taken the chance to have a good declutter and we’re anticipating a deluge of generous donations. As we prepare to get back to business in a Covid-safe way we’re encouraging people from all walks of life who want to live in a fairer, more sustainable world to consider giving one of the greatest gifts of all: their time.”

Did you know you can donate your pre-loved clothes to Oxfam by post for FREE? 💻 Order your donation bag 👖 Fill it up with clothes you no longer need 💌 Send it to Oxfam. Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/OUC6fN3zek #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ceYx8PiQoL — Oxfam (@oxfamgb) April 19, 2021

Reopening of Oxfam stores in England and Wales on April 12 saw sales up 77% on 2019 figures. It was the most successful Monday on record outwith the Christmas period.

Mr Richardson said: “People across the north of Scotland have always been generous in their support of Oxfam’s shops, whether through shopping, donating or volunteering and we’re looking forward to safely welcoming people back through our doors. Given the volume of donations we’re anticipating, our stores promise to be treasure troves of gems for savvy, sustainable shoppers.”

Today's the day most of our shops in England and Wales are reopening 💚 This fantastic shop window from Oxfam Harborne… Posted by Oxfam Great Britain on Sunday, April 11, 2021

Oxfam is prioritising the safety of its volunteers and customers when reopening. There will be strict social distancing and sanitisation measures in place across all stores.

For more information on becoming a volunteer

visit the Oxfam website.