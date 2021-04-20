REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 15 new covid cases in Moray as cases rise by 178 across Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid-19 cases across the north and north-east have risen by 26 in the past 24 hours, with more than half registered in Moray.

Across Scotland, 178 new cases have been recorded in the same timeframe.

Two deaths have also been recorded in the past 24 hours, however, neither has been recorded in either the north or north-east.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 26 new cases across the north and north-east in the past day, 23 have been recorded in Grampian.

Fifteen cases have been confirmed in Moray, with five in Aberdeen City. The remaining three were discovered in Aberdeenshire.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,814 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Due to the rise in cases, Moray Council is offering community testing facilities for those without symptoms at Williamson Hall on Moss Street in Elgin.

No booking is required, however, tests must be booked through the NHS inform website.

In Highland, just three new Covid-19 cases has been identified the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 5,096

No new cases have been recorded in any of the island health boards, with Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles totals remaining on 71, 235 and 294 respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 178 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 224,092 with the new cases representing 1.4% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,644, as two new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 106 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 13 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are up by two in the past day, with one less person in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,885,607 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,661,515 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,750,052 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 797,267 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.