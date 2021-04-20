Injured crewman airlifted from North Sea platform

An offshore worker has been airlifted to hospital after being injured on a North Sea platform.
The incident happened 140 nautical miles east of Aberdeen, at about 9.40am today.
The coastguards sent Rescue Bond 1 and transferred the man to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where the helicopter touched down around 3.20pm.
The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe