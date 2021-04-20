Injured crewman airlifted from North Sea platform

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An offshore worker has been airlifted to hospital after being injured on a North Sea platform.

The incident happened 140 nautical miles east of Aberdeen, at about 9.40am today.

The coastguards sent Rescue Bond 1 and transferred the man to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where the helicopter touched down around 3.20pm.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown.