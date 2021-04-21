Sport and leisure gets green light to reopen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports and leisure facilities, including swimming pools, gyms and indoor courts have been given the green light to reopen.

In more good news as the country eases out of lockdown, facilities across the north and north-east are set to open their doors for indoor use from Monday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed yesterday that the reopening of the leisure industry, alongside hospitality and non-essential shops, will go ahead next week as planned.

It marks the biggest changes in Scotland since the country went back into lockdown on Boxing Day.

In Aberdeenshire swimmers at pools including Ellon, Huntly, Aboyne and Banff will be able to take to the water again, many for the first time in more than a year.

Gym and fitness facilities will be open in the same towns, as well as in Turriff, while the Huntly Nordic Ski Centre and Macduff Marine Aquarium will also reopen to the public.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We are delighted to be reopening facilities to the public again over the next few weeks.

“If we can do so, some of our other leisure facilities may also open next week, however we plan for all our sites to re-open by May 16, except for Turriff Swimming Pool which is undergoing essential maintenance and is expected to re-open in July.

“All customers are asked to book and pay for their chosen activity before attending via our online system.

“Customers can be reassured that our staff have been working hard to ensure your visit is a safe and enjoyable one and our staff are keen to see you back as soon as possible.”

In Aberdeen, gyms across the city are getting ready to open their doors, including Pure Gym which has sites at Shiprow, Kittybrewster and Rubislaw.

Pure Gym opened their doors in England on April 12, since when they have had more than one million gym visits.

And Aberdeen Sports Village confirmed they would be opening their doors on Monday for those wishing to use the gym, pool, and squash, badminton, tennis and athletics courts.

Swimming and diving will also get back underway at the complex.

Among fitness clubs opening up across the country will be Kippie Lodge in Milltimber on the outskirts of Aberdeen, which will reopen its gym, swimming pool, indoor tennis and dining facilities to its members after four long months.

Club director Robin Caldwell said: “We’re all very excited to be reopening, as are our members.

“We’ve had our outdoor facilities open for a wee while, but I think there are a lot of people who just can’t wait to get into the gym and get in for a swim.

“Swimming seems to be something that people have really missed, there’s been a lot of people desperate to get back in the pool.

“Particularly for our older members, a lot of them have missed that the most.

“Of course, there’s been nothing stopping people exercising outdoors, but for a lot of people it’s just not the same, not unless you’re into open water swimming, anyway.

“We’ve got our work cut out at the moment with cleaning and testing everything, chemical balance checks and so on, and there’s four months’ worth of dust to get rid of.

“But we’ll be good to go by Monday.”

He added: “If Covid case levels stay as low as they are at the moment, we’re hoping to be able to open the rest of the club up on May 17 when the next set of restrictions are eased.

“But for the moment it’s just great to see some light at the end of the tunnel.”

In the north, High Life Highland will start reopening leisure centres across the Highlands from Monday next week for individual gym use and swimming, including lessons.

Director of sport, Douglas Wilby, said: “Our online booking system went live on Monday this week and the response has been extremely positive.

“As expected, demand has been high as people look to get back to some sense of normality and start their exercise routine again.

“It will be great to see leisure centres and swimming pools welcoming people back to swimming and working out in the gym again.”