Removal of north-east Spaces for People measures being considered

Council officials in the north-east are considering when measures installed to aid physical distancing can be scaled back.

Aberdeenshire Council put various measures in place last summer, including temporary cycle lanes and extended pavements, under the Spaces for People scheme.

The initiative was designed to keep people safe from Covid-19 while also ensuring town centres could keep moving.

Some of the measures were removed last year, with others kept in place.

However, bosses at Woodhill House are now considering when the remaining street installations can be removed.

They are now undertaking a process involving consultation with councillors and community and business organisations.

Alan Wood, the council’s director of infrastructure services, said: “The temporary Spaces for People measures played an important role in keeping people safe during a time of international crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Spaces for People measures in Aberdeenshire are designed to facilitate physical distancing in our main town centres. They are a temporary measure to be phased out as restrictions are eased. We have had periodic engagement meetings with local councillors and community and business organisations through the process and one is scheduled for Inverurie on Friday, April 23.

“Similar engagement meetings will be held for other towns where measures are still in place. The output from these meetings will feed into fitting the timing of the rollback of the remaining measures with the route out of lockdown.

“The measures were always temporary, therefore in the current climate it is appropriate to begin discussions about the best way of keeping people safe whilst encouraging continued support to local businesses in our town centres.”