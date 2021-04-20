New Aberdeen church hosts commemorative service for Duke of Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen’s newest church building has hosted a memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh, attended by the Lord Provost among other notable figures from the city.

The services was held at Seaton Community Church on Sunday, two days after Prince Philip’s funeral service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The church building was opened in January, after the group behind it bought the land for £1 and subsequently raised more than £500,000 towards its construction in a matter of months.

It also serves as a local hub for the surrounding community of Seaton.

Sunday’s service was led by the church’s pastor Barry Douglas, and was also attended by Deacon Convener of Seven Incorporated Trades Mervyn Donald and Lord Dean Burgesses of Guild Colin Taylor.

All political groups at Aberdeen City Council were also represented at the service.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who, as lord lieutenant, serves as the Queen’s representative in the city, said: “Everybody, including the Royal Household, has been taken aback by the scale of the impact that His Royal Highness’s death had.

“I think that has been a huge surprise, how strongly so many people feel.

“I think that was based on the gigantic amount of work he’s done over so many years, with such a legacy.

“What we did at the service was draw attention to the binding thread that he had, based on his early experiences at Gordonstoun, with the approach to life which features physical fitness, personal resilience, strength, innovation, and in particular, compassion.

“I think folk have really responded to that, so I think it’s suitable that the city had its own civic celebration of that.”