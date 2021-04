Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged in connection with a spate of thefts around Aberdeen.

Push bikes, a scooter and a motorbike were stolen from addresses around the city between February last year and this month.

Officers have now confirmed an 18-year-old has been charged in connection with the offences. He was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.