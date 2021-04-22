Aberdeen man in court over internet murder plot charge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court accused of plotting a murder over the internet.

Brian McLeod was arrested on Friday by officers investigating online activity and has now been charged with conspiracy to murder.

He appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 65-year-old faced a single charge of conspiracy during the behind-closed-doors hearing.