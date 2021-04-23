Video: Aberdeen Art Gallery excited to welcome visitors back in a big year for the iconic building

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The masterpieces of Aberdeen Art Gallery have witnessed a different sort of brushwork this week – with the deep cleaning of the iconic building ahead of its re-opening on Monday.

Staff have hard at work sweeping, mopping, wiping down, polishing and making every inch Covid-secure, ready to welcome visitors back after four months of lockdown to a “safe space”.

Monday will kick start a big year for the refurbished and award-winning gallery, with new and returning attractions – and some world-class exhibitions and shows arriving in the coming months.

Christine Rew, the city’s art gallery and museums manager, said: “The key thing is about a head of steam and excitement that is building up amongst us all. We are here to welcome people to the building and we have really missed that over the past four months. We are getting really excited.

“It’s about saying the paintings, the art, the objects, the artefacts, they are all here for everyone to enjoy. Fundamentally important to what we do is that chance to step into another atmosphere, a chance to refresh and relax.”

During this week, the gallery has been a hive of activity as preparations for the re-opening gather pace, as the shop and café are restocked, and distancing measures for Covid-19 put in place, with plenty of hand sanitiser stations and a daily cleaning regime to keep everyone safe.

Christine said: “We have been closed since Christmas Eve, so have four months of being mothballed that we are now peeling back.

“We are just making sure the place is looking fantastic. Walking round the building to make sure all of our routes are safe. We have reduced the number of areas you might be passing in close contact with other visitors.”

Part of the preparation has involved checking the gallery’s interactive displays are ready, reinstated for the first time in months. They were hugely popular with families and young people when the gallery re-opened after its £34.6 million redevelopment in November 2019, before forced into its first Covid closure in March last year.

“We are really pleased this time we are going to be able to bring back some of our digital interactives, that’s the push button screens where you can learn more about various items of the collection or see a film making a maker, perhaps enamelling a piece of silver or throwing a pot,” said Christine.

As well as restocking its own shop, the gallery has a new retail addition on its top floor, called Shop At The Top.

“This is a new space we have created, focusing on local people who are in the creative industries,” said Christine.

“We are giving three or four individuals a slot to take over a part of that shop to sell and promote their goodies. We are opening with jewellery and lovely range of leather bags. That will change every three months or so.”

The art gallery team are also busy preparing for one of the biggest events in its long history – the arrival of the British Art Show from July 10, making its UK premiere in Aberdeen.

Christine said: “Originally we thought we would be the second venue, because it is touring across the UK. But due to the way galleries are opening up in England, we are now the first venue. This will be the launch of the exhibition.

“British Art Show hasn’t been to Aberdeen before. It only happens every five years. It is a review of what is absolutely up to the minute and contemporary in art at that moment. It’s the only venue in Scotland. This is your chance to come and see and just immerse yourself in all that is best in contemporary British art.”

Christine was also delighted a major exhibition on legendary British designer Zandra Rhodes, postponed because of the lockdown, will be arriving at the gallery in autumn.

“I’m thrilled that those of us who live in the north-east of Scotland will be able to see everything pink in the autumn when Zandra’s exhibition comes to town,” said Christine. “If you are interested in textiles, embroidery, fashion design, this is an exhibition not to be missed.”

Christine feels the re-opening of the gallery is important to the city and its people.

“The gallery and collection we hold in trust for the people of Aberdeen is a building and collection that local people feel very strongly about. They feel like it is their own.”

Councillor Marie Boulton, the city’s culture spokesperson, believes the reopening of the gallery has a key role to play in the city’s Covid recovery and its future beyond that.

She said: “We have seen people struggle with mental health over this time and I’m a firm believer that culture can be a big healer. People can come to the art gallery and have that peace and tranquillity as they walk around. It takes our minds away from what has been happening outside in that Covid world.”

Both the British Art Show and the Zandra Rhodes exhibition underline the gallery’s importance in not just the city’s cultural life, but its place as an economic driver too, said Marie, drawing people from across the UK. She said this was underlined by the BSA selecting Aberdeen Art Gallery as an ideal venue after its award-winning refurbishment.

“When we see people recognising Aberdeen as a place of culture, not just a place of oil, it shows we are certainly going in the right direction. The art gallery is certainly a figurehead and attraction that will make the difference to how Aberdeen is seen across the globe,” she said.

That feeds into the city’s drive to encourage businesses and their employees to relocate to the city.

“They are looking at things like they have a great art gallery, they have a great theatre, they have great sports facilities, and guess what… it’s all within a small footprint. It’s about having that local presence with global power.”

The gallery’s initial opening will be Monday, Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 4pm and closed Tuesday. Visitors are free to come at a time that suits them, but will be required to give their details, face coverings will be mandatory other than for those exempted, and social distancing measures will be in place.

For more information go to www.aagm.co.uk