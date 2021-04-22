Sandman Signature Aberdeen confirms it will reopen – but next month

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Sandman Signature Aberdeen hotel has confirmed it will be reopening to the public – but not until the middle of next month.

The hotel, located near the city’s George Street and Bon Accord shopping centre, has been hosting travellers from overseas while they undergo their Covid quarantine.

While the programme is ongoing there, no other guests allowed to enter the hotel itself, the Chop Grill & Bar restaurant or the onsite Signature Spa.

That means the hotel will not open alongside many other Scottish hotels when the country’s tourism sector reopens on Monday.

However, the Sandman Signature’s participation in the Covid-19 quarantine programme will come to an end on May 16, and visitors are expected to be welcomed back the following day.

A spokeswoman for the hotel said: “We were approached by the UK Government to assist with the ongoing Covid-19 quarantine programme for traveller arrivals from overseas.

“During this time no other guests are permitted within Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel, our onsite restaurant Chop Grill & Bar or Signature Spa.

“Our participation in the programme will run until the May 16 2021.

“Following that time, we are looking forward to our planned reopening date of the May 17 2021 when our hotel, spa and restaurant will reopen.”